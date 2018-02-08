HYDERABAD: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the apex body of Indian Muslims, on Thursday said that it is ready to welcome the bill banning triple talaq if the government removes all flaws.

A day before its plenary session here to chalk out a strategy on the issue, the Board clarified that it is not against the bill but will not accept it in its present form.

It alleged that the BJP-led government through this legislation is trying to ban the entire system of talaq and deny Muslim husbands the right to divorce.

The Board, which represents all Islamic schools of thought, said it had not received any response from the Prime Minister's Office to the letter written by its president, drawing the Prime Minister's attention to flaws in the bill and seeking an appointment with him to present its views.

"Unfortunately, there is no response from the PMO till now," said AIMPLB spokesman Moulana Sajjad Nomani.

He along with Board secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and Board member Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing a news conference.

He claimed that the bill violates the Constitution, the fundamental rights, the Supreme Court verdict on the issue and the rights of women and children.

Moulana Nomani said the Board was requesting all Members of Parliament to let their conscience decide whether this bill deserved to be passed in its current form.

He thanked the opposition parties and even some constituents of the NDA for opposing the bill when the flaws were brought to their notice.

"We will explore all democratic methods," he remarked when asked what the Board would do if the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Board spokesman alleged that nowhere in the world was there this kind of legislation. "As citizens, we feel ashamed to have this legislation," he said.

He said the government went ahead with the drafting of the legislation despite the Supreme Court making it clear that the government cannot interfere with any form of talaq except the triple talaq. He said the objectives of the bill clearly mention that it is not just for banning triple talaq but all forms of irrevocable talaq.

Moulana Nomani clarified that an amendment in the model nikahnama to take an oath from the bridegroom that he will not give triple talaq is not on the agenda. He, however, said any member can make such a proposal and the same can be debated with the permission of the chair.

The working committee of the Board meeting on Friday and the general body meeting on Saturday and Sunday would discuss the developments relating to the triple talaq bill and chalk out the strategy to get the flaws and lacunae removed.

He said the Board had codified Muslim Personal Law. While the compilation has been done in Urdu, it is now being translated into English. A committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, which is entrusted with the task, will present its report during the meeting. The code will mention the views of all Islamic schools of thought on any matter relating to Personal Law.

'Tafheem-e-shariat' committee aimed at explaining the logic and rationale of Shariat will also present its report during the plenary.

"There are many misunderstandings about Shariat. We believe if there is correct presentation, all justice-loving people will appreciate Islamic family law. We will discuss how to expand the activities of this committee," he said.

The plenary will review the countrywide campaign by the Board for community reforms. It will discuss how to reach out to every village, every house and every individual with its message.