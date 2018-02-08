MATHURA: In a memorandum addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, the Samajwadi Party (SP) today demanded a CBI probe into three alleged fake encounters by the police in the state.

The workers of the party staged a demonstration at the collectorate here, protesting against the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

"These bogus encounters are proof that in order to hide its failure to control the law-and-order situation, the state government has chosen this mode," district SP chief Tanveer Ahmed alleged, before submitting the memorandum to Additional District Magistrate (law-and-order) Aditya Kumar Srivastava.

Ahmed alleged that the attempt to kill Jitendra Yadav, a gym trainer, the killing of Madhav, an eight-year-old boy of Mohanpur Aduki village, and the encounter of Sumit Gurjar showed that the police personnel could go to any extent to get a promotion.

Amidst a thunderous applause, he also announced that the SP would open a "pakora" counter on February 11 at the Holigate in Mathura.