The 43-year old Rajdeep Kaur – sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh Rocky joined the Shiromani Akali Dal during the party’s ‘Pol Khol’ rally today at Fazilka today.

She joined SAD in presence of Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, as Sukhbir said that the Akali Dal was the only party in Punjab that works for people from downtrodden families.

Kaur could not get the ticket from Fazilka Assemble segment in 2017 elections from Congress or Akali dal-BJP alliance and she fought as independent candidate and gave a tough fight to the Congress and BJP candidates bagging over 38,000 votes. She had joined the politics after Rocky’s murder in 2016.

Last year she tried to get a ticket from the Congress party from Fazilka assembly but the ticket was given to Davinder Singh son of Akali Dal MP Sher Singh Ghubaya.

Her brother, Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky who was shot dead by a rival gang at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh in 2016 lived a life of crime and infamy. He was wanted in at least 23 cases including murder and had been acquitted in 18 cases. Later, wanting to become a politician, he hobnobbed across political parties.

In the 2012 polls, he managed to secure over 39,000 votes as an independent candidate, but lost to Surjit Kumar Jyani of BJP by a margin of 1,600 votes from Fazilka.