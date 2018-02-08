Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy (Image for representation only)

RAMESWARAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday apprehended seven Indian fishermen along with one boat at the Palk Bay near the Delft island.

The fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp for interrogation.

Fishermen from both the countries are being apprehended on a regular basis for violating each other's territorial waters or doing suspicious activities.

Last month, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu island in Palk Strait in northern Sri Lanka.