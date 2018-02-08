Security personnel during a search operation after an attack on SMHS hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested five persons who allegedly facilitated the escape of Pakistani militant

Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzalla from custody during a visit to SMHS Hospital here on Tuesday, officials said today.

Police conducted overnight raids at several places in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in helping the escape of Hanzala from police custody, the officials said.

Hanzala managed to escape after at least two other militants attacked the police escort team at SMHS Hospital here, killing two cops.

A alert was sounded immediately and a massive operation was launched to track down the Pakistani militant and his accomplices.