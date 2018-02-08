Security personnel during a search operation after an attack on SMHS hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four people for their alleged involvement in Pakistan-born Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Naveed Jhatt's escape from the busy SMHS hospital here, police said.

Shakeel Bhat, Tika Khan, Rahil Kachroo and Mohammad Shafi are the four people arrested in connection with Jhatt's escape, police said.

They said Bhat was the mastermind of the escape of 22-year-old Jhatt alias Abu Hanzalla on February 6.

Bhat's motorcycle had been used in the escape of the terrorist, police said.

Khan, a resident of Pulwama, is alleged to have provided his car for further transportation of Jhatt out of the city, police said.

Jhatt is at present believed to be in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir, they said.

Kachroo was another accomplice who had provided help in Jhatt's escape after firing bullets at policemen.

Shafi, who is from Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar city, had posed as a patient to provide cover for the terrorist's escape.

All the four were arrested after police, based on intelligence inputs, conducted raids at various places in Pulwama.

Earlier, officials had said five people have been arrested in connection with Jhatt's escape.

However, police said a fifth man identified as Hilal of Pulwama who helped in the escape is absconding and believed to be with Jhatt.

Jhatt had managed to escape on Tuesday after at least two other militants attacked the police escort team at SMHS Hospital here, killing two cops.

In a related development, Jammu and Kashmir Home department has suspended Superintendent of Central Jail Hilal Ahmed Rather pending an enquiry, an official order said here.

Rather will remain attached to the Director General of Prison's office till the enquiry is over.

Meanwhile, the picture of Jhatt with other terrorists including Saddam Paddar of Lashker-e-Taiba, are being circulated on social media.