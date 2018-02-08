NEW DELHI: Accusing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of "overstepping his authority", Trinamool Congress MPs today urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the matter of "constitutional impropriety".

A delegation of TMC members, led by parliamentary party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met the minister in Parliament House and alleged that Tripathi had bypassed the state government in seeking to convene a meeting on law and order.

The MPs told Singh the additional chief secretary to the governor had written a letter to the Malda divisional commissioner on January 31 asking him to inform the Inspector General of Police of Murshidabad to be present at a meeting convened by the governor on the law and order situation in the district and border areas and other issues.

Bandyopadhyay alleged that the meeting was sought to be conducted without the knowledge of the state government.

"Since law and order and other such issues are exclusively within the domain of the state government, it is expected that a constitutional authority will not bypass its jurisdiction in this manner," Bandyopadhyay told reporters after meeting Singh.

During their meeting with Singh, the MPs accused Tripathi of "overstepping his authority".

The party, which raised the matter in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, alleged this was done on the “instruction” of the Centre.

The TMC leaders urged the Home minister to resolve the issue of "constitutional impropriety".

Bandyopadhyay claimed that Singh had assured them that he would look into the matter.