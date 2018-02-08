NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has given its approval for signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) of the United States and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) of India on law enforcement training.

This has paved the way for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in security-related matters under the aegis of the India-US Homeland Security Dialogue.

The MoC will help in improving the standards of training, training materials and the quality of trainers, which will go a long way in improving the functioning of police forces in the country and realizing the concept of 'SMART' police.

India and the US share a common interest to fight terrorism and transnational crimes in all their forms and manifestations and to prevent the continued growth of terrorist organisations.

Both countries also share a common interest in protecting the homeland and vital infrastructures and in preventing disruption of the global supply chain by terrorist attacks.

During the visit of then US President Barack Obama to India in November 2010, both sides had agreed to set up a Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) mechanism as a sequel to the signing of the India-US Counter-Terrorism initiative.

Six sub-groups were formed under the HSD covering the areas of:

1. Global supply chain transportation and port, border and maritime security

2. Megacity policing and sharing of information among federal states and local partners

3. Illicit finance, illegal smuggling of cash and financial fraud and counterfeiting

4. Cyber Information

5. Capacity Building

6. Technology Upgradation.