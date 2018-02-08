NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has shared a video of hysterical laughter by mythological character 'Surpanakha' linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Taking the dig at Chowdhary, Rijiju shared a Facebook post late on Wednesday after Modi compared Chowdhary's laughter with the one in the epic television serial "Ramayana" in the 1980s.

The Congress leader had rattled Modi and others with her loud outburst amid the Prime Minister's Motion of Thanks speech in the Upper House on Wednesday.

Despite such vexatious laugh by Renuka Chaudhary ji PM Narendra Modi ji didn't get irritated. pic.twitter.com/pc5TGOYhZV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2018

Modi had taken a dig at Chowdhary, who burst out laughing at his claim that the idea of Aadhaar was conceptualised during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Modi had compared her laughter with the one in Ramanand Sagar's epic series.

Surpanakha was Lankan King Ravana's sister. It was to avenge her insult that Ravana had kidnapped Sita triggering his own fatal destiny at the end of a war between the two sides in the epic "Ramayana".

Rijiju's video in turn was further shared by 800 users.