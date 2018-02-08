LUCKNOW: On the expected lines, budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature took off to an uproarious start with defiant opposition, especially, Samajwadis causing utter din to disrupt the joint address of Governor Ram Naik in state Assembly by shouting slogans – Rajyapal vaps jao (governor go back), showing placards, banners, balloons, throwing paper missiles and potatoes at the chair while blowing whistles despite repeated requests by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit here on Thursday.

However, the Governor held the ground firmly facing a volley of paper missiles and uninterrupted slogan-shouting.

Undeterred by Opposition protests, he read out the entire 38-page speech for 90 minutes.

While the Speaker described Opposition’s unruly behaviour as unconstitutional calling it painful and against the democratic norms, CM Yogi Adityanath condemned it in no uncertain terms saying a handful of unruly, disrespectful members of a particular party had no right to take the entire house to ransom and hijack the proceedings compromising the welfare of 22 crore people of the state. The CM was interacting with media after the Governor’s address.

Moreover, Governor Naik, while reading out the government policies and its achievements, reminded the protesting SP MLAs that they were honourable members but their behaviour was uncivilized which was being watched by the entire nation.

However, coming out of the house after Naik’s address, unfazed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav justified the unruliness as the constitutional duty of opposition. “The Opposition will continue to discharge its constitutional responsibility by pointing out the wrongdoings of state government. Nothing is wrong. This has been a tradition of this assembly,” he remarked.

Despite promises of cooperation in smooth conductance of proceedings at an all-party meeting on Wednesday, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit had confirmed information about opposition’s intentions of creating trouble and their house strategy.

As soon as the Governor started his address, opposition MLAs trooped into the well with banners and placards forcing their way towards the chair and shouting slogans.

On being stopped, they flung the pamphlets from their pockets towards the chair and showed placards inscribed: “Goli bandook ki ye sarkar, nahi chalegi nahi chalegi (This government of bullets and guns won’t be allowed to function), “Kanoon vywastha dhwast hai, Yogi sarkar mast hai (law and order is in doldrums under least concerned Yogi government)”. They were also shouting slogans over Kasganj clashes and Noida encounter.

Showing least regard for the chair, the SP MLAs threw paper balls, missiles and potatoes wrapped in papers towards the chair. One of the SP members had come to the House with a garland of potatoes to raise the issue of farmers.

Later, both the houses were adjourned till Friday morning amid the furore.