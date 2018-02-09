NEW DELHI: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral on Friday met Union Home Minister, seeking the arrest of Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Badal, along with Gujral, urged the Home Minister to initiate a probe into the matter.

This comes after a video surfaced purportedly showing senior Congress leader Tytler speaking about his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Moreover, in a recent interview, Tytler had claimed that then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took stock of the situation and asked him to contain the riots.

Earlier in the day, Harsimrat Kaur, in a letter to the Home Minister, expressed dismay over inaction by the probe agencies in the case.

“We, the Members of Parliament and Office Bearers of Shiromani Akali Dal, are deeply shocked and pained at the way the sensational revelations made during a sting operation conducted on 1984 Sikh genocide main accused Shri Jagdish Tytler is being dealt with,” the letter read.

“Though it is a matter of pane concern that main accused of genocide has been caught making statements which amply prove his culpability in masterminding and executing the 1984 Sikh Genocide, but agencies responsible for carrying out investigations have not swung into any action even after few days of revelations,” it added.

Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK on Monday claimed of having a CD, in which Tytler admitted his role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"We have a sting of Jagdish Tytler in which he is admitting his role in 1984 killings. We are handing over all proofs to the CBI and it should arrest him immediately," the Akali Dal leader said.