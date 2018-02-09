RAIPUR: Opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Chhattisgarh Assembly today over alleged irregularities in sanctioning grants to 'gaushala' (cow sheds) in the state.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, Congress legislator Dipak Baij sought to know the number of cow sheds registered under the state's Gau Seva Aayog as on January 2018 and how many of them have received grants from the government.

He also asked the details about the deaths of cows in shelters homes.

In his reply, Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said as many as 115 gaushalas were registered with Rajya Gau Seva Ayog and 68 of them were given grants on different occasions.

The minister also informed that 6,325 cows died in the cow sheds in the last two years (till January 2018).

Baij alleged that cow shed in Mungeli and Gariaband each were given grants although there were no cows kept in those sheds.

He claimed that corruption had taken place in sanctioning of funds to the cow shelter homes.

Agrawal replied that the cow sheds were given grants as per the eligibility.

Thereafter, Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo said that the public money was being misused in the name of allotting funds to cow shelter homes and asked whether the government will derecognise those facilities, where irregularities will be reported.

Singhdeo also questioned about the action taken against cow sheds under the Prevention of Animals to Cruelty Act.

The minister said, action has been taken against cow shed each in Pakhanjore (Kanker), Bemetara and Durg under the Act.

Not satisfied with the minister's reply, Congress members staged a walkout in the House alleging that frequent cow deaths are being reported in the shelter homes due to lack of care and facilities.