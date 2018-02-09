THANE: An on-duty constable today died of a heart attack at Bhiwandi near here, police said.

Suresh Salvi was on duty at the Bhiwandi police control room when he complained of severe chest pain at around 5.30 am. The 45-year-old was rushed to nearby IGM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Salvi hailed from Ahmednagar district in Western Maharashtra and his last rites will be conducted at his native place, police added.