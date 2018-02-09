Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control. (PTI file image used for representation only)

SRINAGAR: Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra today reviewed the security situation in Kashmir and visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Valley.

"Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra arrived here today for a review of the overall security situation in the Valley," a defence spokesman said here.

Mitra visited the forward areas along the LoC where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation. The Defence Secretary interacted with the commanders and troops on ground, the spokesman said.

"He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies in maintaining peace in the region," he added.

Mitra also visited Badami Bagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps here, where he was briefed by Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt about the counter infiltration and counter terrorism grids functional in the Valley.

"Mitra appreciated the various measures instituted to strengthen the security posture and the good job being done by all the security forces," the spokesman said.