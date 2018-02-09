GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly was today adjourned as no minister was present in the House when it assembled for the afternoon session.

The opposition Congress and AIUDF claimed that this is a "shameful episode" in the history of Assam Assembly that never occurred earlier.

This prompted the Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who was running the House at that time, to warn everyone so that it never takes place again.

"We all are respected members. I request all to maintain dignity. There was no quorum for 4-5 minutes. Then there was no minister. We should be careful from next time so that no such things happen again," he said as soon as the House reassembled after the adjournment.

After the House assembled in the afternoon at 3 pm post the lunch break, business did not start because of lack of quorum, which requires presence of 21 members out of the 126 MLAs.

The House bell kept on ringing for almost seven minutes, following which the quorum was achieved with few more members entering.

However, as soon as the Deputy Speaker wanted to start the business with the scheduled discussion on Motion of Thanks of the Governor's Speech, the opposition pointed out that no minister was present in the House.

"If the ministers are such irresponsible, then how can the House run?" Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque said and requested the shouting BJP members to ask their alliance partner AGP's senior leaders Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Pabindra Deka about the rules.

AIUDF member Aminul Islam asked who will listen to the grievances of the people if there is no government representative.

With no minister present even after 10 minutes, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi said: "It's a day of shame. Assam Assembly never witnessed such a shameful incident in its entire history."

After that, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary entered the House and sat in his position without uttering anything, although some ruling party MLAs were seen whispering in his ears.

The ongoing Budget Session began on February 6 this week and will continue till April 6.