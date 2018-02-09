Fire breaks out at medicine factory in Uttar Pradesh; one injured
MUZAFFARNAGAR: A fire broke out at a medicine factory in Kundanpura locality here, injuring a man , polcie said.
According to inspector of fire service N K Singh, Mohanlal, who works at the factory, sustained burn injuries in the fire which broke out yesterday.
The fire service reached the spot to douse the flames, he said, adding that the man has been admitted to a hospital.
The cause of the fire was a gas cylinder leakage, where medicine was being prepared, Singh said.