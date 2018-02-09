File Photo of security person in Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI

JAMMU: Three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said today.

The Army officials said intermittent firing was underway when reports last came in.

The Pakistan Army continued firing and shelling overnight along the LoC in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, the officials said.

In the firing and shelling, three jawans suffered minor splinter injuries, they said.

Yesterday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector of Poonch.