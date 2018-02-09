AGARTALA (TRIPURA): All families in an Arunachal Pradesh village have become crorepatis overnight, thanks to the land compensation they received from the Central government.

The Bomja village in Tawang district has 31 households whose 200.056 acres of land was acquired by the Indian Army about five years ago to set up “key location plan units” of its Tawang Garrison.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid the compensation amounting to Rs 40.80 crore to the landowners. The highest compensation of Rs 6.73 crore was paid to one family. Another family got `2.45 crore. Each of the remaining 29 beneficiaries was richer by over Rs1.09 crore.

The money was released by the Ministry of Defence. Khandu lauded Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for sanctioning the compensation that was long overdue. “More such compensation for land, acquired for defence purposes, is being worked out with the Centre,” the CM said in a statement.

Given India’s sensitive border with China, parts of Arunachal, including Tawang district, have been heavily militarised.

Is it India's richest?

Tawang Times, which is a Facebook group, claims Bomja is now the “richest village” in India. However, a senior district officer said: “We need data on other rich villages across the country to be conclusive”