NEW DELHI: he Lok Sabha adjourned today for nearly a month-long recess amid unrelenting protests by Andhra Pradesh members demanding more central assistance for the state.

Members from the ruling NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress went on with their protests during Zero Hour. The proceedings were first adjourned soon after meeting for the day for Question Hour.

After papers listed for the day were laid, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House, which would now meet again on March 5.

It also marks the end of the first half of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha.

Around 15 members from both TDP and YSR Congress were in the Well displaying placards and shouting slogans. Those from the Congress were on their feet demanding response from the government on Rafale fighter aircraft deal and were also holding placards.

Persisting with his novel protests, TDP member N Sivaprasad was seen sporting a wig of long hair with hues of black and brown.

Soon after the adjournment, some TDP members were seen having a conversation with senior BJP leader L K Advani for sometime in the House.

On Thursday, the TDP had made it clear that it would continue its protest until the demand of special category status to Andhra Pradesh is accorded at the earliest.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Tuesday, had assured the agitating members that the Centre is looking at all issues concerning the state sympathetically and some decision on a special package and revenue deficit would be worked out in the next couple of days.

The Budget session began on January 29 with the President's address to the joint sitting of the members. The second half of the session would commence from March 5.