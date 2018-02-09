MUMBAI: In a bizarre incident on Thursday evening a 45-year-old man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and was out on parole, jumped to death in Mantralaya – the state administrative headquarters here.

The man has been identified as Harshal Raote. He was rushed to the St. George’s hospital immediately after he was found in an unconscious state at the atrium in the Mantralaya building at around 6 pm. However, the doctors declared him brought dead, said a senior police officer in charge of Mantralaya security.

“Documents found on his body have revealed that the deceased person was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for murdering his sister-in-law at the open jail in Paithan in Aurangabad district and he was out on parole. The police are investigating the case and completed detail can only be known after the investigation is complete,” said minister for cultural affairs Vinod Tawde who was amongst the first to reach the hospital after the incident.

Though it is not yet clear whether this is a case of suicide or an accident or anything else, the opposition has criticized the state government over it.

“This is third such case in past three weeks. The government should take it seriously and search within to understand why the people in the state are trying to commit suicide at Mantralaya,” said leader of opposition in the legislative assembly and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. While leader of opposition in legislative council and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said, “It is unfortunate that the Mantralaya is fast turning into a suicide point.”