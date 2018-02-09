The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a charge sheet in a court here against three members of proscribed terrorist organisation Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP) of Manipur for allegedly conspiring and raising funds for terror activities.

The charge sheet named Laishram Ranjit Singh Meitei alias Tamnganba, commander in chief of KCP (People's War Group), Khumanthem Naobicha Singh and Thoudam Chaothoi Singh.

The agency claimed the accused raised funds through local persons and bodies such as schools, panchayats, government officials and owners of petrol pumps.

The charge sheet was filed under Sections 17 (raising funds for terror acts), 18 (conspiracy) and 20 (being a member of terror organisation) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell last year. In October, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)