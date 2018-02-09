LUCKNOW: A police station in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has been painted saffron, a month after Haj committee office’s boundary walls were coated with the same colour which stoked a controversy.

The latest government building to get a saffron coat is Gomti Nagar police station, which is one of the poshest areas in the state capital.

Reportedly, a temple is also coming up in the premises of the station.

This is at least the second police station to be draped with this colour. Last month, Lucknow’s Qaiser Bagh police station was painted in saffron, which is associated with the ruling BJP.