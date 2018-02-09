SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDP), a new political party, today released the election manifesto for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly election, promising appropriate policies to drive forward the growth agenda for the state and its youth.

The PDP floated by Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief P N Syiem last year, has fielded candidates 23 constituencies in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. The election symbol of the party is a pair of candles.

Releasing the manifesto here, Syiem said the PDF has identified key areas which include the administration of the tribal land and safeguarding the culture and traditions of the tribals as its agendas to work on when it comes to power.

Also listed in the manifesto of the party are the intention of the party to come up with 15 policies for agriculture, the youths, labour and a proper forest and mining policy.

Syiem was elected on a Congress ticket in 2013 but was later suspended by the party. He then formed the PDP.