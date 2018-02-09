NEW DELHI: A host of Congress bigwigs descended at the Nehru Memorial Museum Library here on Thursday to witness former President Pranab Mukherjee launch a book co-authored by former Union minister M M Pallam Raju.

Congress leaders who were present on the occasion included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, former defence minister A K Antony and former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ambika Soni. CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy were also present.

The book, titled A Contribution in Time: India’s Electronic Revolution, is based on the life and work of Raju’s father Dr M S Sanjeevi Rao, the first electronics minister of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the former president said, “I have worked with Rao in the past as a minister in the Cabinet. He was at the forefront of development of technology.”

Mukherjee said that it was an honour that he was launching a book on the life of Rao, whom he deeply respected.

He added that at times when mobile phones and internet services did not exist, Rao always was connected with the people of his constituency. “Politicians of today’s age should learn this from him,” Mukherjee added.

Raju detailed the life and times of his father after which two minutes silence was observed as a tribute to Rao. The book is co-authored by Raju and his brother Anand.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Andhra Pradesh bandh at the book launch, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP and the Congress are cheating the people.