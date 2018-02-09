NEW DELHI: Continuing to attack the Modi government on the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked why did Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman change her stance and said she will not reveal the price of the fighter aircraft.

Gandhi posed the question in a tweet and followed it with choices.

Q. Why did the Raksha Mantri change her stance from :

I will reveal the price of the RAFALE planes in Nov 2017 to the price is a state secret in Feb 2018



A. Corruption

B. To protect Modiji

C. To protect Modiji's friend

D. All of above #TheGreatRafaleMystery — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 8, 2018

Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday that the details of the deal with France for the Rafale fighter jets cannot be disclosed as per the inter-governmental agreement as it is "classified information".

Gandhi has attacked the government over the deal and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the issue.

