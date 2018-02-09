NEW DELHI: Railways collected more than Rs 850 crore in ticket-related fines from travellers during the first nine months of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed today.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha that during the financial year 2017-18 (up to December 2017) 18.18 lakh checks were conducted by Zonal Railways in which approximately 1.83 crore persons were found travelling without ticket or with improper ticket and about Rs 867.36 crore were realised from them.

Gohain, in a written reply to a question, said that the railways had taken several steps to check unauthorised passengers.

"Training of manning staff, who keep a watch on the entry of such persons, regular announcements through public address systems asking people not to travel in reserved coaches of the trains otherwise they will be penalised and charged under section 155 of Railway Act, 1989, are some of the steps," he said.