NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were today adjourned till noon after members from Andhra Pradesh continued their protest demanding special package for the state.

No sooner had listed papers been laid on the table, KVP Ramachandra Rao (Cong) walked into the Well of the House holding a banner that read: "Implement Special Category Status, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, assurance given by PM on 20.020.2014."

TDP members soon followed him into the Well raising slogans like "we want justice."

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members to return to their seats so that the zero hour could be taken up.

With members refusing to heed to his requests, Naidu said he had two options before him - adjourn the house or name the MPs.

Derek O'Brien (TMC) urged the chair to take action against the MPs so that zero hour and further discussion on the Budget could take place.

Satyavrat Chaturvedi (Cong) too urged Naidu to take action so that zero hour could be taken up.

Naidu, however, adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of assembling on Friday, the last day of the first half of Budget session, amid protests by members from Andhra Pradesh, forcing an adjournment till noon.



As soon as the House met, members from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress trooped near Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's podium and started raising slogans demanding 'justice' for the state from which Telangana was carved in 2014.



Protesting members kept raising slogans as Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was answering the first question.



Mahajan urged the members to go back but they continued to protest. In the din, Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m.



The Parliament session will take a break on Friday and its second part will start on March 5 and conclude on April 6.

(with inputs from IANS)