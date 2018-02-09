NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha members, cutting across party lines, on Friday condemned the criticism of Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu by a member of the house through social media and demanded an apology from him.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal said a member of the House has written a Facebook post criticising the conduct of the Chairman.

"We have faith in you (Naidu) and we all respect the Chairman. Writing the post and criticising the chair is against the norms of the House. The member should apologise for it," Agarwal said without disclosing the name of the member.

The issue raked up by Agarwal was supported by members across the party lines including those from the treasury and opposition benches.

BJP's Bhupender Yadav said, "There might be ideological and political differences among us but we all are bound by the chair. Whoever has posted such comment is in contempt of the House. This is unacceptable and the member should apologise."

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad described the member's act as unparliamentary and condemned it.

Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brian said, "The Chairman gives us ample opportunity. We do not need to go to social media."

Naidu, however, did not comment on the issue and proceeded with Zero Hour.

None of the members disclosed the identity of the member who through a Facebook post allegedly accused Naidu of discrimination in his conduct while presiding over the House.