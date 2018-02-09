NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member A V Swamy was today rushed to a hospital after he collapsed in Parliament complex.

He was rushed in an ambulance to a hospital.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the Question Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed members that the member from Odisha had fallen down and rushed for treatment.

Whether it was due to sugar level or some other reason, it is yet to be ascertained, Naidu said.