SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley on Friday to prevent separatist-called protests on the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru.

Afzal was hanged inside the Tihar Jail in Delhi on February 9, 2013, for his role the in 2001 attack.

The protest was called to observe his death anniversary and to reiterate the family's demand for his mortal remains. Afzal was buried inside the jail premises.

According to the police, the restrictions were imposed in old city areas of Srinagar, the uptown area of Maisuma and in some north and south Kashmir areas.

Senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq continue to remain under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in the Central Jail.

Muzaffarabad-based umbrella of militant groups called the United Jihad Council (UJC) headed by Syed Sallauddin has supported the protest shutdown.

Contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in full riot gear have been deployed in the restriction imposed areas.

Train services between north Kashmir's Baramulla town and Bannihal town in the Jammu region have been suspended as a precautionary measure.a