ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday alleged that he received a death threat on his mobile phone, after which police in Allahabad lodged an FIR.

Nandi, the Minister for Stamp and Registration, said he received the threat on Thursday from someone claiming to be speaking on behalf of former Samajwadi Party legislator Vijay Mishra.

He then asked his lawyer to file an FIR.

Details of the call and the phone number from which the call was made have been shared with the police, an aide told IANS.

Following the FIR, the police raided the house of a man who owns an automobile agency. The man, however, is on the run, an official added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari said the matter was serious. He said the police were looking for a Rajat Kesharwani.

Nandi, who was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was a minister in the Mayawati government between 2007-12, joined the BJP prior to the 2017 Assembly polls after a brief stint in the Congress.

He survived a murderous assault in 2015 when bombs were lobbed at him, leaving him critically wounded. His wife is the Allahabad Mayor.