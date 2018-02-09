MUZAFFARNAGAR: District authorities are not in favour of withdrawal of the cases, mostly against political leaders, related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 in which over 60 people were killed and over 40,000 rendered homeless, official sources said here today.

The district authorities, in response to two letters from the Uttar Pradesh Department of Justice, have advocated against the withdrawal of 10 such cases as the court has already taken cognisance against the accused after charge sheets were filed by the police and the special investigation team (SIT) probing the riots cases, the sources said.

Some of the cases were filed against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, MP Bhartendu Singh, MLA Umesh Malik and BJP leader Sadhvi Prachi.

In the two letters to the Muzaffarnagar district magistrate, the Uttar Pradesh Department of Justice had sought information on 13 points including whether the cases could be withdrawn in public interest.

The district authorities have opposed the proposal in the interest of justice, on the recommendation of the district prosecution department, the sources said.

The accused are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint.

The accused had allegedly participated in a 'mahapanchayat' and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.