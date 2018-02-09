KOLKATA: The bitter relations between the West Bengal government and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi touched new lows after the state government accused the Governor of dishonouring his position by working ‘unconstitutionally beyond his jurisdiction’ and Tripathi retorted by asking the state government to ‘look at the mirror and wash its face before slinging mud at the Governor’s office.’

Tripathi made the comment while speaking at a programme at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim immediately responded saying that it was very unfortunate for a Governor to give a political statement which may denigrate the country’s federal structure.

Governor Tripathi was responding to barbs targeted at him by Trinamool Congress ministers and MPs for summoning administrative officials of Murshidabad and Malda districts for a meeting to review development and law and order works and completely bypassing state secretariat Nabanna.

While TMC MP Derek O’Brien brought up the issue in Parliament, MP Dinesh Trivedi on Tuesday asked the Governor not to act like a ‘super chief minister’. Both O’Brien and Trivedi are likely to meet President Kovind over the issue.

Education Minister and TMC secretary Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said that by sending a letter to Malda district administration, the Governor not only flouted his constitutional jurisdiction as prescribed under Article 153 of the Constitution, but he acted as a spokesperson of the ruling party at the Centre. On the other hand, West Bengal BJP stood solidly beside the Governor and the party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha stated that the Governor should be praised for worrying about the border regions.