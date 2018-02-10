The incident took place a day after the engine of a 13-wagon goods train derailed near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. (Photo | ANI)

SATNA: 24 bogies of a goods train was derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna late on Friday night.

The train movement on Mumbai-Howrah up the line and Satna-Rewa track were affected due to the derailment.

The Railway has started with the reconstruction work of the track to restore the services.

However, there were no reports of any casualties.

The incident took place a day after the engine of a 13-wagon goods train derailed near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district.