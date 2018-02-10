PATHANKOT: Security was bolstered in Pathankot district of Punjab in the wake of a terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu in which two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) were killed.

Special police check posts were put up to thwart any attempt by anti-social elements to disturb peace. A tight vigil is being maintained, Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said.

Vehicles going towards and coming from Jammu and Kashmir were being checked thoroughly at a check post put up at Madhopur on the Pathankot-Jammu highway, said SHO, Sujanpur, Iqbal Singh.

The district shares border with Pakistan. The Pathankot airbase station had witnessed a terror attack in 2016.

Dinanagar in adjoining Gurdaspur district was targeted by terrorists on July 27, 2015.