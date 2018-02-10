HYDERABAD: The AIMPLB, an apex body of Indian Muslims, is set to take action against its executive member, Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, for mooting a proposal to hand over disputed land in Ayodhya, where Babri Masjid once stood, for the construction of Ram temple.

Taking strong exception to the proposal, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has formed a four-member committee to take disciplinary action against Nadvi, an eminent cleric who mooted the proposal during a meeting with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

AIMPLB member S.Q.R. Ilyas told IANS on Saturday that the Board President would take action after a report is submitted to hiim by the disciplinary committee.

With the executive meeting on Friday pulling up Nadvi for his proposal, he stayed away from the plenary meeting on the second day. Talking to reporters, he alleged that two executive members Zafar Yab Jeelani and Ilyas humiliated him.

Ilyas denied the allegation. "The meeting was held in a democratic manner. There was a unanimous feeling that Salman Nadvi should not have made the offer that is against the known stand of the board," he said.

Ilyas, who is convenor of the Babri Masjid committee of the board, said Nadvi should have raised any issue in the AIMPLB meeting before speaking publicly. He said Nadvi's action had damaged the board's reputation at a time when it is holding a crucial meeting here to discuss various important issues.

After the executive committee meeting on Friday night, the Board issued a statement to rule out compromise on the land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished by a mob December 6, 1992.

The AIMPLB said that when a mosque is constructed, it remains a mosque always and it can't be sold, exchanged, or alienated in any manner. It also said it will abide by the Supreme Court order, which is presently hearing the case.

On the second day of the three-day plenary, the board is discussing some key issues, including Babri Masjid and triple talaq bill.