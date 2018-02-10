KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP will use retired IAS and IPS officers to keep the Trinamool Congress under pressure by keeping an eye on irregularities in functioning of the state government. Accordingly, a meeting of the retired officers with state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu was recently held in Kolkata where a special cell of bureaucrats was formed within the party with the sole purpose of keeping a track on the functioning of the state government and finding out the irregularities, which may be used as political weapons against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Basu said: “The bureaucrats would be activated within the party structure by giving them positions and they would keep a strict vigil on the working of the government. They would file court cases on the illegal activities of the state government and report electoral misconducts to the Election Commission.”

The BJP general secretary also hoped that with bureaucrats under their fold, the saffron party would also understand the nitty-gritties of running a government in West Bengal. “If the responsibility of administering West Bengal comes on our shoulders in the future, we should be able to run it smoothly without any irregularities,” he added.

“The bureaucrats were IAS and IPS officers who worked for long tenures in West Bengal and are not alien to the way elections are manipulated by the ruling party in the state. We hope that more bureaucrats would come within our fold in the future,” the BJP leader added.

Sources revealed that the special cell would submit its first report to BJP national president Amit Shah during his visit to the eastern state over the next couple of months.

The BJP is using the same tactic that TMC once employed to expose the irregularities in the erstwhile Left Front government in its last days.

The findings of the bureaucrats fielded by the TMC helped reveal several flaws in the functioning of the Buddhadeb government which became a big political weapon for Mamata Banerjee to overthrow the Left Front in Bengal.