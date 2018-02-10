NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked an executive of Indian subsidiary of US-based company CDM Smith and unidentified officials of the NHAI for alleged bribery of over Rs 1.18 million to secure contracts, officials said.

The agency has named in its FIR the US-based company, its Indian subsidiary CDM Smith India Private Limited based in Bengaluru, its the then Director Finance Gopalkumar, S Krishnamurthy, the then Manager of RV Infra Solutions and other unidentified executives of CDM Smith, its Indian arm and the NHAI, the officials said.

It is alleged that the company paid bribes to the tune of USD 1.18 million through its Indian arm to various officials of the NHAI to secure contracts between 2011 and 2016, they said.