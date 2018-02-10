NEW DELHI: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Friday gave a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to move a privilege motion against Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju for posting a video on social media of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on her laughter in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said Chowdhury met Naidu in his office in parliament and submitted a written notice. As per the procedure, Naidu will look into the merits of the case and forward it to the Lok Sabha secretariat for further action as Rijiju is a member of the lower house.

A delegation of women Congress MPs had met Naidu on Thursday and demanded action against Rijiju, who defended his action saying that his comments only talked about the patience shown by the PM on the matter. The Congress has also sought an apology from the PM.

Modi had taken a dig at Chowdhury’s laughter at his statement that Aadhaar was conceptualised during the A B Vajpayee government’s rule.