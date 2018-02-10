NEW DELHI: The first part of Parliaments Budget session concluded on Friday with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley having presented the Union Budget 2018-19 and having replied to the general discussion on the Budget in both Houses.

Parliament was adjourned on Friday till March 5 when it would be reconvened to carry out a detailed discussion on the Budget apart from disposing off other legislative business.

Jaitley presented the Budget on February 1.

During the recess, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees will examine the Demands for Grants relating to various Ministries/Departments.

The first part of the session had seven sittings of the Lok Sabha and eight sittings of the Rajya Sabha.

The productivity of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in terms of utilization of time during the first part of the session was 134.61 per cent and 96.31 per cent respectively, the Parliament Affairs Ministry data showed.

The session, whic commenced January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses, will continue till April 6.

The Motion of Thanks on the President address in Rajya Sabha was moved by BJP President Amit Shah and seconded by Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe. In the Lok Sabha, it was moved by Rakesh Singh and seconded by Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address in both the Houses. It was discussed and adopted by the two Houses during first part of the session.