SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Muneer Ahmad Khan from the post and also relieved him of the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

The move comes in the wake of the February 6 attack on SMHS hospital in Srinagar during which a Pakistani terrorist belonging to the LeT outfit Naveed Jhatt alias Abu Hunzulla escaped after killing two policemen. Earlier, the police faced embarrassment after an 18-year-old Pune girl, who was declared a suicide bomber later turned out to be innocent.

Khan was removed from the post of IGP and ADGP Kashmir and posted as ADGP Security and Home Guards in the police reshuffle ordered by State Home department.

The government has appointed Syamprakash Pani, a 2000-batch IPS officer as new IGP Kashmir replacing Khan. Pani, a native of Odisha, was Deputy Inspector General of south Kashmir and has also worked with NIA in the past.

Khan’s removal took place a few hours after he addressed a Press conference at Police Control Room, here on February 8 and disclosed that four out of the five people involved in the plot to free Naveed had been arrested.

The escape of Naveed from police captivity was seen as a major security lapse. The government had also taken serious note of the militant’s escape and ordered an enquiry.