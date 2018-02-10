JAMMU: The operation to flush out JeM terrorists who stormed an Army camp here entered the second day today with the Army gunning down four terrorists so far, while six, including two Junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and a Non-commissioned officer of the army, along with one civilian dead.

Two more soldiers are also reportedly killed in the attack.

Yesterday, in the early hours, a group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.

The Army also said that there was no firing during the yesterday night and the focus continued to be the evacuation of people from the family quarters.

"The operation is on and the evacuation (of people from the family quarters) is in progress," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

He said a number of families are still there and the Army's aim was to ensure their safety.

"There was no firing since last night," the officer said, adding that bodies of only two terrorists were recovered from the encounter site.

The latest attack on the camp took place nearly 15 months after the Jammu region was hit by a similar attack. On November 29, 2016, terrorists had stormed the Army's Nagrota camp on the outskirts of Jammu city, killing seven Army personnel including two officers. Three terrorists were also gunned down.

The terrorists had struck before dawn yesterday and managed to sneak into the camp from the rear side of the base after a brief exchange of fire with the sentry on its periphery.

3 terrorists have been killed. Army has taken all precautions because every human life is precious and Army does not want a collateral damage. I'm sure we will be able to finish the operation soon: SD Singh Jamwal, IGP Jammu #SunjwanArmyCamp pic.twitter.com/a678yGwq5k — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

"The terrorists entered the family accommodation complex after which quick response teams cordoned off the area and isolated the terrorists, who are holed up in a few houses (inside the camp)," officials said.

While there was no action around the main entrance and vehicles were moving along the Jammu-Lakhanpur bypass in front of the camp, Army personnel in bullet-proof vehicles engaged in the operation to rescue people from the family quarters in the rear side of the base.

#SunjwanArmyCamp terror attack: Operation underway for last 27 hours (visual deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Bzaw3GFx3U — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Contingents of CRPF and police were posted outside the boundary wall and were keeping curious onlookers at bay to avoid civilian casualties.

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on an Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

(With ANI Updates)