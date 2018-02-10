Security personnel take positions during a militants attack at Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: A day after fifth death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the suicide squad militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad stormed the heavily fortified Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on the wee hours of Saturday, killing two Junior Commissioned Officers and injuring nine others while the operation to flush out the militants is going on.

The Army in its response has killed two heavily armed terrorists so far, while recovering large amount of ammunition & hand grenades, said defence sources.

The militants barged into the army brigade headquarters at Sunjuwan, Jammu from the rear side at around 4.45 am today, said IGP Jammu. He said the army men deployed on guard in the camp opened fire on the militants. READ FULL REPORT.

Sources said a group of 2-4 militants stormed into the army camp, which is spread over many acres of land and has many residential quarters and a school, by cutting the concertina wire on the rear said.

As part of the ongoing operation in Sunjuwan the Army has killed two heavily armed terrorists. The terrorists were wearing combat uniforms carrying AK 56 assault rifle, large amount of ammunition & hand grenades. Search of their belongings confirm the terrorists to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed. So far JCO & 1 NCO both belonging to J&K have been martyred & 9 others are injured. Two of them being critical. Ops will continue till all terrorist are apprehended or killed: Defence PRO



Security heightened in border areas following Sunjuwan Army camp attack.

#Visuals from Sunjuwan Army camp which was attacked by terrorists earlier today (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/3O0clEf1Xt — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

Security heightened, checking at entry points intensified in Baramulla district after the Sunjwan Army camp attack.

No hostage crisis in Sunjwan Army Camp, 19 of the 26 flats have been evacuated. Operation continues, reports ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was today rocked by protests with members raising anti-Pakistan slogans after the terror attack on the Sunjuwan camp.

"I don't feel it is fit to comment on it since the operation is still underway. But be assured that our forces & jawans are doing their duty, vo aap logon ka mastak jhukne nahi denge", says Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

No day passes by without such incidents & terrorists are all coming from Pakistan. If Pakistan wants good relations with India, they need to stop terrorism or it will have bad consequences. Sadly, I have to say if it continues India won't stop itself from waging war, says Farooq Abdullah on Sunjuwan attack.

National Conference MLA raises pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah disowns his remarks

The two slain has been identified as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Madan Lal.

Sources said two civilians injured in the gunfight have also succumbed to injuries, thus taking the death toll to four. Among the deceased civilian is said to be the daughter of the army officer, who was killed in the fidayeen attack, they said.

2 JCOs killed and six injured in Jammu terror attack, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri informs Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

If Pakistan wants good relations with India, they need to stop

terrorism or it will have bad consequences, says Farooq Abdullah. | ANI J-K Assembly rocked with protests as BJP members raise anti-Pakistan slogans. (PTI)

Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in Sunjuwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families, Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweets.

IAF para commandos airlifted to Jammu from Udhampur, Saturday morning. Another aircraft is airborne to airlift para commandos from Sarsawa.

Intermittent gunfire and explosions are taking place inside the camp. Army helicopters are also hovering over the area to assistant the security forces on the ground in locating the militants and flushing them out.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shri @spvaid regarding the terrorist attack on Army camp in Jammu. The DGP has apprised him of the situation.

Reports claim one Junior Commissioned Officer has been killed in the gunfight.

08.13 am: Gunshots heard inside Sunjuwan Army camp as operation continues. Schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain closed by district administration. (ANI)

06.00 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Gun shots heard inside Sunjwan Army camp, area cordoned off. (ANI)

News from Jammu & the encounter in #Sunjwan is extremely disturbing. Hoping for an end to the encounter without any loss of life among the security forces & their families. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 10, 2018

Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjuwan Army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 brigade .

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

Sources said once inside the camp, militants split into groups and one group forced their entry into the family quarters after firing from automatic weapons and lobbing grenades.

“Three army men including a JCO and his daughter were injured in the militant and evacuated to hospital. The critically injured JCO has succumbed to injuries,” sources said adding condition of JCO’s daughter is critical.

Sources said the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of army and police commandos have launched an operation to flush out the militants from the army camp.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the Army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said.

“The security forces are meticulously planning the operation to avoid casualties as families of soldiers and officers are present in the residential quarters,” sources said.

They said militants may be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Afzal Guru Squad.

Afzal Guru was secretly hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013 for his role in 2001 parliament attack case.

The State was on high alert in the wake of Afzal Guru’s fifth death anniversary yesterday and there were intelligence reports that militants were planning attacks on security forces camps and installations.

In view of the fidayeen attack, authorities have closed all schools within five kilometers radius of the army camp.

Besides, police, CRPF and army men have launched combing operations in the adjoining areas.

The top security officials are camping in the area.

The attack has taken place at a time when ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops have surged and J&K Assembly is in session in Jammu.

The same army camp was attacked by militants in 2003. At least 12 soldiers were killed in the militant attacks.

It is also the second attack on army installation in Jammu in two years.

Last year, the militants had stormed an army camp in Nagrota in which at least eight soldiers were killed.

According to ANI, Gunshots were heard inside the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday morning.

Jammu's IGP SD Singh Jamwal said that around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed.

Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal pic.twitter.com/BsPmVpuv0n — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The number of terrorists inside the camp isn't known. They have been cornered in one of the family quarters.

Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide attack) terrorists were killed.

On a related note, an alert advisory had been issued in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Muhammad Afzal Guru and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.

The advisory was issued after the JKLF announced to stage a protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat on February 9 and February 11.

