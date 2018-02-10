Marathi director Dilip Kothari’s wife found dead, murder suspected
PUNE: The 65-year-old wife of noted Marathi theatre and film director Dilip Kothari was recently found dead at their flat in Pune.
Deepali Kothari was found dead on Thursday by her son-in-law, who reported it as an accidental death.
A post-mortem report revealed that she died on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Noting the head and burn injuries on the deceased, the report claimed that Kothari was brutally throttled and beaten up.
The police are investigating the case.