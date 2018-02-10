Nagaland polls: Seven candidates withdraw from fray
Published: 10th February 2018

KOHIMA: Seven candidates, including Congress nominee Aimong Lam, on Friday withdrew their candidature for the February 27 assembly elections, an election official said.
Lam withdrew his candidature from Noklak assembly constituency, while the six others are Independent candidates.
Following the withdrawal of the seven candidates, 219 candidates remained in the fray, the official said.
The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 12.