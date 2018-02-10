TIKAMGARH: For the past few days, students at a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district are being forced to take their exams on the terrace of their school and amid the din caused by a cultural programme organised by a local BJP MLA.

In the memory of a former MLA Late Sunil Naik, a volleyball tournament and other cultural events are being organised in a government-run higher secondary school in the district that is clashing with the final exams of students of ninth and eleventh standard. Between both events, the priority has been given to the former.

To that effect, the students can be found seated on the school’s terrace as their class rooms have been occupied due to the events. To add to their discomfort, they also have to face the blaring music of the cultural programmes.

On Thursday,while the students could be seen struggling to write their paper, state’s Minister Lalita Yadav, Tikamgarh Collector Abhijeet Agrawal, and the local MLA Anita Naik were busy watching the cultural events.

On asking the District administration whether any action was being taken against this, District education officer, B L Luhariya tod ANI that he was unaware of the incident and was yet to receiving any complaint.