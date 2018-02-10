The terrorist have been cornered in one of the family quarters. (Photo | Twitter)

JAMMU: A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours today, leaving three Armymen, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said.

Unconfirmed reports said one person has died in the gunfight.

The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan Army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.However, militants, believed to be two or three have been isolated have been isolated.

Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp. The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 brigade.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to DG Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shri @spvaid regarding the terrorist attack on Army camp in Jammu. The DGP has apprised him of the situation.

Reports claim one Junior Commissioned Officer has been killed in the gunfight.

08.13: Gunshots head inside Sunjwan Army camp as operation continues. Schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain closed by district administration. (ANI)

06.00: Jammu and Kashmir: Gun shots heard inside Sunjwan Army camp, area cordoned off. (ANI)

News from Jammu & the encounter in #Sunjwan is extremely disturbing. Hoping for an end to the encounter without any loss of life among the security forces & their families. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 10, 2018

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the Army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said.

Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure.

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city.

According to ANI, Gunshots were heard inside the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday morning.

Jammu's IGP SD Singh Jamwal said that around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed.

Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal pic.twitter.com/BsPmVpuv0n — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The number of terrorists inside the camp isn't known. They have been cornered in one of the family quarters.

Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide attack) terrorists were killed.

On a related note, an alert advisory had been issued in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the death anniversaries of Parliament attack convict Muhammad Afzal Guru and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.

The advisory was issued after the JKLF announced to stage a protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat on February 9 and February 11.

