JAMMU: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists Saturday carried out an attack on an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu city leaving three people injured so far.

The terrorists breached the rear side of the Sunjwan Army camp near Chenni in the outskirts of the city during the intervening night, officials said.

At least three people, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and his daughter, have been injured.

However, militants have been isolated.

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

8.13: Gunshots head inside Sunjwan Army camp as the operation continues. Schools within 500 meters of the camp have been asked to remain closed by district administration. (ANI)

According to ANI, Gunshots were heard inside the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday morning.

Jammu's IGP SD Singh Jamwal said that around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed.

Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal pic.twitter.com/BsPmVpuv0n — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018

The number of terrorists inside the camp isn't known. They have been cornered in one of the family quarters.

The officials said that the family quarters were located at the rear side of the army camp. However, militants, believed to be two or three have been isolated.

So far, there were reports of three people injured.

Militants had attacked the same army station in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in that attack before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide attack) terrorists were killed.

More details are awaited.

