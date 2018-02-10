RAJNANDGAON: Two dreaded Maoists carrying rewards on their head were on Friday were shot dead in a gunfight with police in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said.

Arms and ammunition and some other items of daily use were recovered from the two Maoists, who together carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on them.

Inspector General of Police G.P. Singh said: "Search operations are being carried out in the Maoist-affected areas. During a joint operation by Madhya Pradesh's Hawk Force, District Reserve Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force personnel, an exchange of fire took place with the Maoists, and they were gunned down."

The killed Maoists were identified as Vinod of Gadchiroli and Sagar of south Bastar, the police officer said.

While Rs 8 lakh reward had been announced for Vinod, the police had announced Rs 2 lakh bounty for Sagar.