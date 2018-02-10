SRINAGAR: Four people including two army officers were killed and four others including some civilians injured in the ongoing fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in heavily fortified Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Abdur Rehman Veeri informed the members in Legislative Assembly in Jammu today that two army officers have been killed and six others including some civilians injured in the ongoing fidayeen attack on army camp at Sunjiwan.

The slain have been identified as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Madan Lal.

Jammu's Sunjwan Army camp attack UPDATES

Sources said two civilians injured in the gunfight have also succumbed to injuries, thus taking the death toll to four.

Among the deceased civilian is said to be daughter of the army officer, who was killed in the fidayeen attack, they said.

Heavy gunfire is going on in the Sunjiwan army camp, which was stormed by a group of 2-4 Jaish suicide squad militants at around 4.45 am today by cutting the concertina wire on the rear said.

Sources said once inside the camp, militants split into groups and one group forced their entry into the family quarters after firing from automatic weapons and lobbing grenades.

The Army’s Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and police and CRPF commandos are engaged in the operation to flush out the militants from the army camp and reclaim control of the camp.

The army helicopters are also hovering over the area to assistant the security forces on ground in locating the militants and flushing them out.

“The security forces are meticulously planning the operation to avoid casualties as families of soldiers and officers are present in the residential quarters,” sources said.

They said militants may be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Afzal Guru Squad.

Afzal Guru was secretly hanged and buried in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013 for his role in 2001 parliament attack case.

The State was on high alert in the wake of Afzal Guru’s fifth death anniversary yesterday and there were intelligence reports that militants were planning attacks on security forces camps and installations.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to J&K DGP S P Vaid regarding the militant attack on Army camp in Jammu.

The DGP has apprised Home Minister about the situation and measures taken to flush out the militants and rescue the soldiers and their families trapped in residential quarters.

Top police and civil officials are camping near the army camp to take stock of the situation.

In view of the fidayeen attack, authorities have closed all schools within five kilometers radius of the army camp.

Besides, police, CRPF and army men have launched combing operations in the adjoining areas.

The top security officials are camping in the area.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said she has been disturbed by the attack.

“Deeply disturbed by the militant attack in Sunjwan army camp today. My heart goes out to the injured and their families,” Mehbooba tweeted.

The attack has taken place at a time when ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops have surged and J&K Assembly is in session in Jammu.

The same army camp was attacked by militants in 2003. At least 12 soldiers were killed in the militant attacks.

It is also the second attack on army installation in Jammu in two years.

Last year, the militants had stormed an army camp in Nagrota in which at least eight soldiers were killed.